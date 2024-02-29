Local exhibition to shine a light on women

AN EXHIBITION showcasing local women and the women who have inspired them will launch on International Women’s Day.

The project called The Women Who Light Our Path has been led by Lingua Franca World Community CIC, through funding from Arts Council England.

A series of workshops have taken place throughout February, with women from different backgrounds who attend the Chai Women’s Project in Werneth, Hope Restoration in Sholver & Moorside and SAWN in Chadderton.

Lingua Franca runs collaborative arts projects aimed at raising understanding across diverse communities.

Geli Berg, Founder & Creative Director, explains the thinking behind the project.

“I wanted to track if Oldham women had female role models and whether they differed with women from different cultural backgrounds. It has been very enlightening.

“Asian women, for example, were most likely to choose female members of their own families, such as their mothers or grandmothers, as their role models, whereas the British often chose members of the Royal Family.

“There were also cross-cultural role models, such as Oprah Winfrey. Few women, as yet, have actually identified women from their own local community.”

The launch of the exhibition at 1853 Studios & Gallery in Westwood, where Lingua Franca is based, will take place from 6pm to 9pm on Friday, March 8.

It will also be open for pre-booked private and group viewings on the two following Saturdays: March 9 and 16.

Those taking part will have the opportunity to be photographed by renowned Greater Manchester portrait photographer Tanya Weeks.

It’s one of a series of exhibitions which are programmed and being curated for 1853 Studios & Gallery by the venue’s Creative Director, Luca Shaw, and Venue Manager, Rachel Nettles.

They are determined to put 1853 Studios & Gallery on the map as a go-to space for arts and community events.

Luca told us: “We are excited that Lingua Franca World Community CIC has chosen to hold this important exhibition here at 1853 Studios. It will enable us to engage with, and introduce our beautiful space to, more of our local diverse communities.”

