The brothers bringing folk music magic to Mossley

TWO brothers who have gone down a storm at folk festivals and Parisian circuses will soon be treating an audience in Mossley.

The Brothers Gillespie, a.k.a James and Sam, were born and raised amongst the fells and valleys of Northumberland.

They say music comes to them most strongly when walking with their backpacks and instruments in tow, and their songs often describe relationships with wild places.

“Our music is inspired by the still wild soul of the land in which we live, a land alive with presences, not owned by anyone,” the siblings explained.

“It is about seeing with the eye of the heart and recovering our imaginations. It is about finding home, belonging and each other in a world which is singing to us as we sing to it.”

Their current tour showcases their third album The Merciful Road and takes in locations including Bristol, London, Sheffield and Nottingham.

The album is a collection of songs inspired by troubled times and was recorded in a cottage, by the banks of the river Tweed on the border with Scotland.

When they take to the stage at The Vale in March, they will be supported by Manchester singer-songwriter and street musician Chloe Lawrence, who was born in Essex and grew up in southern Spain.

Chloe, who performs on a Spanish nylon string guitar, combines classical folk music and intricate finger-picking with her own fierce independent modernity.

Amelia Bayliss, general manager at The Vale, said: “The Brothers Gillespie have a reputation for magical and atmospheric live performances and we can’t wait to see them at The Vale.

“Audiences in Tameside and Saddleworth are well known for their love of folk music and this promises to be a very special night.”

The Brothers Gillespie and Chloe Lawrence come to The Vale, at Unit 2 Vale Mill off Micklehurst Road, on Saturday, March 16.

Tickets are £12.50 and can be booked at https://www.the-vale.co.uk/event/the-brothers-gillespie/

