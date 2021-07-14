Sailing club looking for beginners

AFTER a lengthy period when training courses were not allowed, Dovestone Sailing Club is restarting its popular Royal Yachting Association, (RYA), level one and two dinghy courses.

They take complete beginners up to a standard where they can sail safely and independently. For full details about the courses, look at the RYA website: www.rya.org.uk/training/courses

You can book a course using the club’s website http://dovestonesc.org.uk/training.php The courses take place over a weekend and the dates this year are July 17-18 and August 21-22. For more details email trainingdsc@gmail.com

This summer would be a perfect time to learn to sail and Dovestone provides the most beautiful surroundings.

The reservoir provides ideal sailing waters for all levels of ability. Whether you are taking your first steps afloat or want to develop your skills, the club has a dedicated team of instructors and coaches to look after you. You do not need your own boat as all equipment is provided.

The club is an RYA recognised teaching establishment for dinghy sailing and power boating. Trainers are also authorised to carry out tests for the international certificates of competence.

