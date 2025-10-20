Women’s mental health group offers safe space to talk in Oldham

A NEW women’s mental health support group in Oldham is helping local women find comfort, connection and understanding.

She Matters – Oldham was founded in February 2025 by a group of like-minded women who wanted to create a safe, welcoming space for others to come together, talk and share whatever they might be going through – or simply sit with a warm brew and listen.

The group meets once a month, usually on the last Monday, at The Top House in Springhead, where the pub closes its doors to the public and opens exclusively for those attending the meeting.

Organisers say there is no pressure to talk – members are free to join in as much or as little as they wish.

“She Matters was created because nobody should have to go through anything alone,” said one of the founders. “We want to connect women across the community and make sure everyone has a place where they feel safe and supported.”

As well as offering time to talk, the sessions also include anxiety management advice and mindfulness tips, helping attendees to build confidence and take small steps towards better mental wellbeing.

For the latest meeting dates and more information, visit She Matters – Oldham on Facebook.