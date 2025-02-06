London’s rising Jazz stars set to make Millgate debut

JAZZ enthusiasts are in for a treat as two of London’s brightest young talents, Helena Debono and Charlie Bates, bring their highly acclaimed show to Saddleworth.

Following a series of sell-out performances across the country, the duo will make their Millgate Arts Centre debut on Friday, March 1, as part of their nationwide tour promoting their latest album, A Thousand Nights.

Released late last year, A Thousand Nights has captivated audiences with its orchestration and contemporary take on jazz.

The album, recorded with a 55-piece orchestra in some of London’s most prestigious studios, has been met with widespread praise, earning airplay on BBC Radio 3 and Jazz FM – where it was named ‘Album of the Week.’

The live performance promises an exquisite evening of music, featuring classics alongside original compositions by Debono and Bates.

The duo will be joined by a quartet, comprising vocals, piano, double bass and drums, creating an intimate yet dynamic experience for the audience.

Tickets are priced £20 available from the Millgate website

Listen to the album on YouTube

Building the Future Appeal

MILLGATE Arts Centre is a charity whose dedicated volunteers run a community theatre in Saddleworth, with the aim of providing the very best quality theatre, live music, comedy, cabaret, film and pantomime.

By donating today, you will form a vital part of its Building the Future Appeal with a target to raise £100,000 over the next three years.

Read more about the appeal here

