Saddleworth School appoint new headteacher

MIKE Anderson, a former assistant headteacher at Saddleworth School, Uppermill, has been appointed to succeed Matthew Milburn as headteacher.

Mr Anderson, who is currently deputy headteacher at The Blue Coat School, will take up his new role from September 2020.

He previously worked at Saddleworth as assistant head and also with responsibility for behaviour and safeguarding, and as Curriculum Leader for English.

Mrs Alice Rea, chair of governors at Saddleworth School said: “I am really pleased we have been able to secure Mr Anderson to lead the staff and students of Saddleworth School, ensuring our students receive the best education they can.

“We are all looking forward to him joining us in September. I wish to personally thank Mr Milburn for his leadership over the last eight years and Mr Watson for his commitment and dedication to the School during his time as acting headteacher.”

Mr Anderson, who has been at The Blue Coat School for three years, said: “I am thrilled to be re-joining Saddleworth School and feel privileged in doing so as headteacher.

“I know first-hand what a wonderful school Saddleworth is and am looking forward to working with the staff and students to ensure that the school goes from strength to strength.”

The new appointment comes at an exciting time for the school, as demolition has just started at the former pallet works in Diggle, where a new state of the art building will be open in early 2022.

