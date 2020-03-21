Plans to build houses on restaurant site are off the menu

PROPOSALS to build houses on the site of a former public house and restaurant at Grains Bar have been rejected. Yasir Beg of Eltonwell Property Limited had applied to demolish the old Bulls Head hostelry, later to become the Vamasaki and Blue Pearl restaurants, and erect three mews properties.

An additional three dwellings were planned plus the introduction of 12 car parking spaces on land at Saddleworth’s border with Shaw.

Shaw and Crompton Parish Council objected to the scheme, which has now been refused by Oldham MBC planners.

Confirming the decision a report said: “The proposed development, as a whole, would have a significant adverse impact on the openness of the Green Belt.

“The proposed development would therefore represent inappropriate development within the Green Belt.”

Planners also stated: “Access to some of the parking spaces is restricted and this will lead to reversing manoeuvres of vehicles generated by the development within the classified highway which will be prejudicial to traffic flow to the detriment of safety of highway users, including pedestrians.”

The report added: “The proposed development by virtue of the scale, massing, siting and design would create disproportionate and poorly designed additions to the site which would result in an over-dominant and incongruous form of development that would detract from the character and appearance of the surrounding area.”

A planning statement submitted with the application says: “The Site as a whole is currently in a state unbefitting the otherwise picturesque character of this rural, residential area.

“The Applicant’s intention to redevelop the site will vastly improve the appearance of the site and complement existing residential development in the immediate area.

“The residential properties closest to the site use the same entrance to access the rear of their properties, in order to park on the ‘vacant’ land behind.

“It is the intention of the Applicant to maintain the shared entrance, along with the footpath, albeit the area to the rear of their properties will be reduced to take account of ownership boundaries.”

The last planning application for the site in August 2018 was for conversion of the restaurant and change of use to a single dwelling.

Three of the new properties will front Ripponden Road and three to the rear of existing residences on Grains Bar.

The report added: “This site is considered previously developed land. “Whilst it lies within the originally designated Green Belt, the majority of the site has been built over to a size and scale and nature that has clearly imposed itself within the Green Belt and affects its openness.

“As appropriate development in the Green Belt, it is an acceptable form of development, in accordance with the National Planning Policy Framework and there is no need to consider very special circumstances.

“The detrimental impact of the existing building and surrounding hardstanding on openness of the Green Belt must not be underestimated.

“This site is becoming steadily more dilapidated exacerbated by severe weather conditions impacting on its integrity and making its protection and reinstatement more and more costly.”

