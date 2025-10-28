Pay Remembrance tributes in Austerlands at Saddleworth’s oldest memorial

THE COMMUNITY is invited to Saddleworth’s oldest Great War memorial in Austerlands to pay tribute this Remembrance Sunday.

Event organisers are appealing for locals to turn out on Sunday, November 9 to remember the sacrifices of military and civilian servicemen and women in the two World Wars and later conflicts.

Austerlands Service of Remembrance will be conducted by Mr Roger Fielding and those laying poppy wreaths should arrange to be present at the monument by 10.45am on the day.

David Needham, Remembrance Day organiser, said: “From an informal gathering of a handful of people 46 years ago the attendance has grown significantly over the years, particularly since the centenary of the First World War.

“For those of us involved in those early days, it has been a rewarding experience to see so many people now wanting to pay their respect.

“This year, plans to accommodate the growing numbers will include the temporary road closure of Heywood Lane at its junction with Huddersfield Road.

“However, in the interests of public safety, we have been asked to encourage people to congregate in the closed-off section of Heywood Lane rather than on the narrow pavement on Huddersfield Road, which should be reserved for representatives who are placing poppy wreaths.”

Members of the Scouthead and Austerlands Community Group will be decorating the area with lamp-post poppies at the memorial and along the adjacent roads. They will also be providing stewards and other support on the day.