Major incident declared as firefighters continue battle against Dovestone moorland blaze

A major incident has been declared as firefighters continue to tackle a large moorland fire near Dovestone Reservoir that has been burning since Saturday evening.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) confirmed the declaration on Monday afternoon as crews, specialist wildfire teams and partner agencies continue efforts to contain the blaze and prevent it spreading further across the moors.

The fire, which was first reported shortly before 8.40pm on Saturday, has prompted a significant multi-agency response involving fire engines from across Greater Manchester, specialist wildfire officers, a Burns Team, command support units and supervisory officers.

Following an assessment of the scene, additional firefighters were drafted in to assist crews working in difficult and remote terrain.

Throughout Sunday and overnight into Monday, firefighters worked continuously to contain the fire, with relief crews rotating through the incident to maintain operations around the clock.

A water supply has now been established, allowing crews to move into an offensive firefighting operation using hose lines to directly tackle the flames. Specialist wildfire personnel and additional command officers remain on site supporting the response.

In an update issued at 4pm on Monday, GMFRS confirmed firefighters remain at the scene alongside partner agencies.

A spokesperson said: “Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service has declared a major incident and remains at the scene, where firefighters are continuing to work alongside partner agencies to contain the fire and prevent further spread.”

The service warned that changing weather conditions mean smoke from the fire may continue to be visible across Greater Manchester and beyond.

Residents affected by smoke are being advised to remain indoors where possible and keep windows and doors closed to reduce smoke entering their homes.

People are also being urged to avoid the Dovestone area while emergency services continue their work and access routes remain critical for operational vehicles.

The latest update comes as Greater Manchester Police confirmed a 20-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with the incident. She remains in custody while enquiries continue.

Road closures and access restrictions remain in place around Dovestone Reservoir, with only local residents and authorised personnel permitted access.

Firefighters continue to extinguish hotspots, monitor conditions and work to bring the incident under control.