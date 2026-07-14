Woman charged in relation to Dove Stone fire

A WOMAN has been charged with aggravated arson in relation to a moorland fire at a Saddleworth reservoir.

Emergency services – including an RSPB Fire Ranger – continue to tackle a blaze at Dove Stone, in Greenfield.

But 20-year-old Shania Care-Slede, of Market Street in Hyde, has been charged with aggravated arson, being reckless as to whether life was endangered and dangerous driving.

She has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Courton Tuesday, July 14.

The ongoing fire remains under investigation. Officers are continuing to pursue a number of lines of enquiry and are seeking to identify any other individuals who may have been involved.

Greater Manchester Police says it is grateful to the local and wider community for sharing a significant amount of video footage and its detectives are meticulously reviewing all material submitted.

But as criminal proceedings are now active, it has encouraged people to avoid speculation online.

Detective Inspector Andrew Day said: “While we have secured charges against one individual, our investigation remains ongoing.

“Detectives are carefully reviewing all available evidence to identify anyone else who may have been involved in criminality linked to this incident.

“We’re committed to pursuing all those responsible. Anyone identified as having committed a criminal offence can expect to be robustly dealt with.

“I would also like to thank the public for the support they have shown so far and encourage anyone with information or footage that may assist our enquiries to come forward.”

Anyone with footage or information that may assist Greater Manchester Police’s investigation can submit it via the Dovestones Fire Evidence Submission Portal: https://gmp.uk.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/dovestonesfire.