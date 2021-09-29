Major TransPennine route upgrades continue between Manchester and Stalybridge

MAJOR TransPennine Route Upgrade work continues between Manchester Victoria and Stalybridge this weekend (October 2-3).

The latest stage of improvements include strengthening Williamson Street viaduct, upgrading more track at Miles Platting and installing new equipment for signalling cables.

The project will bring faster, more reliable services between Manchester and York, via Huddersfield and Leeds.

Trains between Manchester and Stalybridge will run via Manchester Piccadilly only (not Manchester Victoria) on Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 October.

Network Rail is reminding passengers to check their journeys in advance. The following changes will be in place:

Saturday 2 October:

TransPennine Express services from Yorkshire and the North East will be diverted into Manchester Piccadilly.

TransPennine Express trains from Liverpool will divert to Manchester Airport.

Buses will replace Northern services between Stalybridge and Guide Bridge to connect with trains to/from Manchester Piccadilly.

Sunday 3 October:

TransPennine Express services from Yorkshire and the North East will be diverted into Manchester Piccadilly.

Buses will replace TransPennine Express services between Liverpool and Manchester Piccadilly.

Buses will replace Northern services between Manchester Victoria and Stalybridge, and Manchester Victoria and Ashton-under-Lyne.

There will also be changes to TransPennine Express and Northern services on Sunday, October 10 and Sunday, October 17 between Manchester Piccadilly and Stalybridge.

This time services will be diverted via Manchester Victoria – to keep passengers on trains as much as possible.

Major work took place last month to reconstruct railway bridges, install new signals and upgrade over 3000m of track in Greater Manchester.

The work is part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU), which will improve connectivity in the North of England by providing faster, more reliable services for passengers travelling between Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds and York.

Neil Holm, Transpennine Route Upgrade Director for Network Rail, said: “We made major progress this summer where we reconstructed railway bridges and upgraded track in central Manchester.

“This latest phase of the project, which involves further improvements to the track and work to install new equipment, will allow upgrades to the signalling system to take place next month.

“I want to thank passengers for their continued patience while these vital upgrades are carried out.”

