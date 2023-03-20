Man found dead on Lydgate road

A MAN has been found dead inside a vehicle on a major road that runs through Lydgate.

Emergency services rushed to Quick Road after receiving expressions of concern for his welfare at about 6.15pm on Friday, March 17.

And Greater Manchester Police said a man’s body was discovered.

They have begun an investigation into the circumstances although the death is not believed to have been suspicious.

A GMP spokesman said: “Shortly after 6.15pm on Friday, March 17, GMP were called to concerns for the welfare of a man in a vehicle on Quick Road, Lydgate.

“Sadly, the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the man’s death, but it is not believed to be suspicious.”

