Oldham Mountain Rescue Team unveils new minibus

OLDHAM Mountain Rescue Team (OMRT) proudly unveiled their newly converted minibus, known as Oldham Mobile 4, marking an upgrade in their emergency response capabilities.

The team extended their heartfelt thanks to Frontline Emergency Solutions, whose generosity made this possible.

Frontline Emergency Solutions played a crucial role in the conversion by applying the livery to the vehicle. Remarkably, they donated their labour free of charge.

An OMRT spokesperson expressed gratitude, saying, “Generosity from companies like this is what helps us to continue helping others.” The newly equipped vehicle, now clearly marked and ready for action, represents a vital tool in the team’s ongoing mission to provide lifesaving assistance in the area.

