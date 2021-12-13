Matthew’s swim challenge surpasses all expectations

A YOUNG sports lover is back off the side-lines after an emergency hip operation and has completed a swim challenge, raising £1,000 for charity.

In August 2021 Matthew Cummings, 11, had surgery at The Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital and was told he wouldn’t be able to play sport for the foreseeable future.

The Year 6 pupil at St Anne’s CE Lydgate had a slow recovery in a wheelchair and couldn’t take part in the sports he loves, including rugby with Saddleworth Rangers and cricket at Uppermill FC and Saddleworth.

Matthew received world class treatment from the staff at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital and although he couldn’t play sport for a while, the treatment meant it would be a possibility in the future.

A few days after being discharged from hospital, Matthew came up with the idea of raising money for the Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust Charity.

The surgeon had told him that as soon as he could walk again swimming would help his recovery so Matthew decided to swim 40 lengths for each week for four weeks to reflect the four hours in surgery and four days in hospital.

He took on his challenge throughout November – only three months after his surgery – and swum more than his target lengths as well as smashing his £200 target to raise £1,000.

Eleanor, Matthew’s mum, said: “We are so proud of Matthew. He has shown great determination in his own recovery while also thinking of others and raising money to help put a smile on the faces of children who are in Manchester Children’s Hospital.

“All of the staff at the hospital were incredible and we can’t thank them enough for the care they gave to Matthew.”

• Matthew’s Just giving page will remain open until December 10 and can be found at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mjc-swim

