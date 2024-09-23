Memorial service marks 12 years since PC Nicola Hughes’ death

POLICE officers gathered for a poignant service to mark 12 years since PC Nicola Hughes and PC Fiona Bone were killed on duty.

PC Hughes, from Diggle, was 23 years old when she and PC Bone, 32, who lived in Sale, were lured by a hoax call to a property in Tameside by Dale Cregan.

Cregan shot and killed both officers and is now serving a whole life sentence for the murder of four people.

An annual memorial service was held on September 18 to remember the two constables and honour their bravery and courage.

Greater Manchester Police led the tributes and held a minute’s silence at 10.53am at the Nicola and Fiona Memorial Garden at Hyde Police Station.

In memory of Nicola, her dad Bryn launched The PC Nicola Hughes Memorial Fund to raise funds and provide learning opportunities and services to children who have suffered a tragic loss of a close family member through a violent crime such as murder or manslaughter.

And her mum Sue set up Chasing Rainbows, which has donated thousands of pounds to the North West Police Benevolent Fund and The Fire Fighters Charity through fundraising events.

