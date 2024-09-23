New Super League contract for Saddleworth rugby league product Tom

SADDLEWORTH rugby league product Tom Whitehead has been rewarded for his performances with a new contract at Super League side Warrington Wolves.

The 21-year-old, who hails from Springhead, has signed a new two-year deal, with the option of another 12 months in the club’s favour.

After making his debut in 2022 against Salford Red Devils having progressed through the club’s academy system, Whitehead has made eight first team appearances to date and scored his first senior try earlier this season against Leeds Rhinos.

He has consistently played a role as 18th man this season as well as developing his game with loan spells at Championship sides Widnes Vikings and North Wales Crusaders.

And Warrington coach Sam Burgess believes Whitehead – who came through at Saddleworth Rangers ARLFC – has what it takes to progress.

He said: “Tom is a fantastic young player with a smart rugby brain who is going to continue growing his game in the years to come.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

