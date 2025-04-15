Mental health employment support is ‘life-changing’ for Oldham woman

AN Oldham woman has praised a local service for changing her life and giving her hope for a brighter future.

Joana Teodoro, 38, experienced a difficult period in her life including domestic violence, anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

She sought help from NHS Oldham talking therapies, run by Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust.

Through cognitive behavioural therapy and guidance from her therapist, Joana began to rebuild her confidence and improve her outlook on life.

She wanted to look for a new job but her lack of confidence held her back so her therapist referred her to the service’s dedicated employment team late last year.

Adviser Adam Iqbal’s understanding and empathetic approach played a crucial role in Joana’s journey. He helped her recognise her potential and provided practical advice on how to achieve her goals.

Joana explained: “I had a passion for art and always hoped for a career in teaching, where I could use my creativity and inspire others.

“As a single mum who needed childcare flexibility, achieving my dream felt utterly hopeless. I didn’t believe it could ever happen for me.

“Adam listened to my concerns, took them on board and helped me improve my CV. He also explored courses I could take to build relevant skills and get my foot on the ladder. Although I still have a long way to go, I’m motivated to try.”

Joana is aiming to start a master’s degree later this year to gain more experience and knowledge – something she wouldn’t have done without Adam’s support.

She added: “Adam opened my eyes to skills I didn’t know I had. I learned so much about myself and feel I can do so much more.

“I also attend special webinars and networking events to keep on the right path while I start my degree. Without support from Adam, I wouldn’t have considered these options.

“I can’t recommend the service enough. Although talking to friends and family is good, working with a therapist truly opens your mind to so much more.”

“I’m a completely different person. In a short period, they’ve transformed me. I love who I am now, and who I can continue to become. It’s truly changed my life, and I cannot thank them enough.”

Adam explained: “We’re here to support people who are facing challenges in their job search or current employment due to mental health issues.

“We provide personalised advice and practical assistance to help them recognise their strengths, improve their employability, and achieve their career goals. Our aim is to empower people and make a positive impact on their lives.

“I’m so happy we’ve been able to inspire Joana and wish her all the best for a bright future.

“I strongly encourage anyone in the local community to come forward for support if they’re experiencing similar challenges. We’re here to help.”

To receive support from the employment service, people must be receiving mental health support from the NHS Oldham talking therapies service or be on their waiting list.

People can self-refer to the service, or find out more at www.penninecare.nhs.uk/oldhamtalk

