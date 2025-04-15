Oldham landmark set for hotel makeover amid controversy over tower’s future

By Charlotte Hall – Local democracy Reporter

A ‘landmark’ building in Oldham could be transformed into a hotel.

The 15-storey Civic Centre tower could soon host more than 120 visitors, if plans submitted to the council are approved.

A change of use application by developers Muse would see the former council office block turned into 126 rooms, with service areas, a restaurant and conference hall in the basement, ground and first floors.

The brutalist-style block currently divides public opinion, with some describing it as an ‘eyesore that should be demolished’ while others call it an ‘important landmark and wayfinder’.

Planning documents written on behalf of Muse state: “The tower stands at the summit of the town and is visually very prominent. At fifteen stories the block towers above surrounding buildings as a single beacon in the town skyline and can be seen from miles around, even from South Manchester as well as Tameside and Stockport.

“It was clear that Civic Tower presented a landmark building in the townscape which should be retained and celebrated.”

The plans are part of a wider scheme to regenerate Oldham, which includes bringing 2,000 new homes to the town centre, along with new commercial spaces and the new Jubilee Park. The plans also encompass the rest of Oldham’s Civic Centre and Queen Elizabeth Hall, which are due to be demolished to make way for housing.

Only the tower would remain. Built between 1962 and 1977 by Cecil Howitt & Partners, no external changes are currently planned for the building. The block is supposed to become a ‘testament to the town’s regeneration’, according to the developers.

But it’s clear not everyone in Oldham supports the idea. Survey data collected for Muse shows that of the 53 people who answered, 49 per cent said they disagreed or strongly disagreed with the Civic Centre tower plans, while 32 pc were neutral and only 19 pc said they agreed or strongly agreed with the plans.

Sceptics reportedly said they ‘weren’t sure whether a hotel was the best idea for the site’ after several hotels were forced to close down in the town centre in recent years. Others called the building an ‘eyesore’.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

