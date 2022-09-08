Saddleworth Parish Council pays tribute to Her Majesty

SADDLEWORTH Parish Council has issued a statement following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

It read: “The Chairman, Councillors and Officers of Saddleworth Parish Council are immensely saddened by the loss of Queen Elizabeth II.

“Her Late Majesty was a wonderful woman who gave a full, glorious life of service and duty to her loyal and grateful subjects in the United Kingdom.

“Her Late Majesty was a Monarch of significant stature and dignity. However, this Platinum era of Elizabeth has sadly concluded.

“Her passing is a day of historic sadness for us all. We now look forward to our new sovereign, His Majesty King Charles III and send our condolences to him and to all the Royal Family. God Save The King!

Parish Council chair Cllr Pam Byrne added: “It is with great sadness we acknowledge the death of our Gracious Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. A great guide and loved Monarch, we mourn with her family and all the Nation.”

Saddleworth North councillor Luke Lancaster and Saddleworth South councillor Max Woodvine issued individual tributes.

Cllr Lancaster said: “Alongside the country, the Commonwealth, and the world at large, I am grieving for the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“She was the source of immense pride for all Britons and we, her grateful subjects, loved her dearly.

“She only ever practiced the most noble values – duty, service, grace, honour – and came to personify these.

“At this sad moment, it is hard to comprehend how we move forward. But we can trust her inspirational example to guide us through these difficult times and forevermore.

“The institution she represented for 70 years, the monarchy, is most precious, and the United Kingdom will continue to be served well by our Royal Family.”

Cllr Woodvine added: “I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of the Queen, her late Majesty was a dedicated and loyal servant to this country and the Commonwealth for 70 years.

“She was a remarkable and formidable woman.”

