Saddleworth stitchers create crocheted Christmas cheer for Oldham

A GROUP of crafty Saddleworth stitchers have added Christmas cheer to one of Oldham’s main landmarks by creating a crocheted tree.

Members of the Shhh… I’m Counting group have put up their festive handiwork at the town’s library.

Raising funds for Oldham Foodbank, the yuletide yarn addition is already proving popular.

Featuring some 572 squares, baubles, decorations and a star, it is every inch a centrepiece.

And one of the people – all women part from Martin Harley – behind it, Saddleworth West and Lees Cllr Alicia Marland, told of the work that went into it.

She said as assembly took place: “About 20-25 people were involved in creating the tree – the only gentleman involved is the wonderful Martin, so there has to be a shout out for him.

“We’ve done it before. In the first year, we were at Saddleworth Museum, second year was at Lees Library, but last year unfortunately we didn’t have a venue that was big enough and long enough.

“But this year, Oldham Library have been brilliant.

“It’s the same principle, everything’s pretty much the same, we’ve got a garland as you can see of baubles, candy canes, decorations, all knitted. Everything’s on there is yarn.

“Shhh… I’m Counting meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month at the Grotton Pavilion and while we’ve been working on other projects, we love doing this.”

As members of the group put the tree together – and it was a lot more painstaking than you may think – members of the public admired their handiwork.

And while there may be momentary disagreements over which square went where, there were no ‘creative differences.’

Cllr Marland added: “The basis was that each crocheted granny square had to have the principles of a Christmas colour.

“So a green, red, gold or silver. Every final round on each granny square had to be green, that was the only thing. Everything else, it was like, go make your own.

“We’ve got gingerbread men on some, we’ve got baubles on others. We’ve got all sorts of Christmas tree houses on some.

“And we don’t argue. We’re just sensible ladies. We just get on with it.”