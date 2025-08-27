Severe bus disruption possible as staff balloted over strike action

BUS PASSENGERS in Saddleworth and Oldham may face severe disruption as workers are being balloted over strike action.

More than 2,000 staff across the area’s Bee Network are being asked to vote over whether to walk out in a dispute over low pay.

Members of the Unite union have turned down what is described as, ‘an unsatisfactory below inflation pay offer of 3.5 per cent.’

Staff at Stagecoach – about 1,000 drivers based across the Oldham, Stockport and Middleton depots – have rejected a pay offer of 3.5 per cent.

First Bus Rochdale employees may also walk out after a consultative ballot of 110 members showed 95 per cent wanted to reject this year’s pay offer of six per cent.

Unite say it, ‘does not go far enough to address the fact workers there have had years of being paid less than their counterparts at other companies.’

It added: “Workers at both Metroline and Stagecoach believe the offer doesn’t address years of low pay, especially in the context of the cost-of-living crisis.

“Since moving into Manchester in January this year, Metroline has increased its overall portfolio by 30 per cent.

“The firm is now set to bid for tenders in Liverpool City Region and West Yorkshire as those areas move to franchising.”

The three ballots close on September 4, with any strike action starting as early mid-September, with a view to coordinating so all walkouts happen at the same time.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “All of the firms involved in this dispute are highly profitable – but their workers are being denied a fair wage.

“Stagecoach, Metroline and First can all fully afford to make a fair pay offer but they are choosing not to to boost their profits.”

Unite regional officer Colin Hayden added: “Should these strikes go ahead they would bring Manchester’s bus network to a standstill.

“We appreciate that residents who rely on these bus services will be disappointed to hear of potential action, but it is entirely the fault of the employers.

“We urge them to come back to the table with improved offers to prevent what will be a highly disruptive strike.”