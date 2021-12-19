Plans for 234 houses in Springhead submitted

CONTROVERSIAL plans for 234 homes to be built in Springhead have been lodged.

Proposals to build a £3 million road and up to 265 homes at the Knowls Lane site were first refused by Oldham Council in November 2018 but subsequently approved in July 2019.

Local campaign group Save Our Valleys raised more than £50,000 to launch a legal challenge but a judge ruled against their bid for a judicial review in December last year.

The road was given full planning approval two years ago, but the homes element of the plan for the site requires further detailed permission.

Developer Russell Homes has now applied to Oldham Council for reserved matters permission for 234 homes to be built on the site, with a mix of five, four, three and two bed detached and semi-detached houses.

Around 22 per cent of the new housing estate would be ‘affordable’ under the criteria agreed with the council in 2019.

An area has been reserved for the provision of a primary school as agreed under the terms of the original Section 106 agreement and a new play area is also proposed to be built within the site.

Access to the site would be provided from the new link road, with public rights of way being retained although these may be ‘slightly altered alignments’ in some cases.

Up to 12.67 acres of ‘new and enhanced public space’ would be provided as part of the development.

The landscape around Thornley Brook would be retained within an ‘enhanced ecology corridor’, according to the plans.

The design report on behalf of Russell Homes states: “The development will deliver a high quality, well-balanced residential scheme, set within an attractive landscaped setting, and will support, encourage, and enrich the community.

“The proposal will contribute to local housing needs, create new and improved pedestrian links, areas for formal and informal play, and enhance the ecological value of the site to create a distinct sense of place.

“Furthermore, the proposals will complement, enhance, and interact with existing site features, creating a development which harmoniously fits within its’ surroundings.”

However, Save Our Valleys are still challenging the development and the extensive process.

A member commented: “Since early 2017, when a small number of people came together and founded Save Our Valleys, they have grown in numbers and support.

“We could never have imagined that after nearly five years on we would still be going and still determined to question and challenge.

“During that time, we successfully had this application rejected at both Parish level and at OMBC.

None of this would have been possible without the support of everyone in the community that attended the many events and helped us to raise the funds needed to challenge this development.

“We fully appreciate the end result may not be what many want, but we will keep fighting to help influence and improve any element of this development we can.

“We have continued to try and keep an open dialogue with OMBC to get the best we can and we have secured another meeting with relevant people to discuss the houses and concerns many have raised.

“We therefore ask that the community continue to raise their concerns and objections, not just about the impact of the development, but asking for assurances that all the required processes and procedures are followed and that the inspections and checks required, pre-construction and during, are adhered to.”

• See the plans and documents on Oldham Council’s website: https://tinyurl.com/2jejj75p

The consultation period ended on November 29 and a decision is expected by February 7, 2022.

