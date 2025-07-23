Mossley 10K proves a soggy spectcular

THE RAIN may have put a dampener on the day but it did not swamp the spirits of runners as the Mossley 10K proved another hit.

Athletes representing clubs from across the area were joined by those from over the hill in Yorkshire as more than 400 took part on Sunday, July 20.

After the klaxon sounded, it was out of Mossley AFC’s Seel Park ground and through the town into Friezland and Greenfield.

Once they turned for home, it was back through Grasscroft and into Mossley before finishing where they started.

And this year’s title went to Michael Mannings of Oldham and Royton Harriers, who completed the course in a time of 33 minutes 38 seconds.

After finishing second in 2024, he finally came out on top at his seventh time of asking.

Daniel Orr came in 15 seconds behind, followed by East Cheshire Harriers’ Steven Broadbent.

Hayley Simpson, of Ashton-under-Lyne based East Cheshire, was the first woman home with a time of 42 minutes 21 seconds.

That was seven seconds quicker than she did it in 2024, when she also took the honour.

Royton Road Runners took two of the men’s age group titles, with James Henderson winning the over-45s and Barry Greaves the over-60s.

Tim Shanker, representing Manchester YMCA Harriers, was victorious on the over-55 category.

East Cheshire’s Karen Fleming took the women’s over-45 honour, with Emma Bowen of Team TriGuru doing so in the over-55 and Royton Road Runners’ Gail Shaw in the over-60.

But the atmosphere among all 410 who completed the course – including Mossley AFC manager Alex Craddock, who was greeted by players Obua Mugalula and Gee Baltazar – made sure this year’s Mossley 10K was one to remember.