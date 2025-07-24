New pop-up market to come to renamed Saddleworth Marina

SADDLEWORTH is to play host to a new pop-up market as independent traders get their chance to show off their wares.

The area’s marina, at Frenches Wharf in Greenfield, is being renamed to Saddleworth Marina reflect its prominence.

And it will see stalls selling all kinds of products set up as it looks to become an integral part of what goes on.

Also promising street food and a local coffee trader, more than 30 businesses will be positioned around the site.

Children’s crafting and live music will also be available on the day, with the first event taking place on Sunday, August 3.

And those behind it say it will ‘celebrate and support local independent makers, bakers, artists and foodies.’

Local entrepreneurs Ian Murray and Julian Taylor are behind the scheme and the former said: “This is about more than just a name change.

“We’re creating a space that reflects the spirit of Saddleworth—independent, creative, and full of character. The marina has huge potential, and we want to make it a must-visit destination for locals and visitors alike.”

It is hoped the artisan market will be the first of many community-focused events planned for the marina, with future developments set to include pop-up dining, cultural festivals and family-friendly activities.

Entry to the market is free and it is hoped the monthly even, which will take place for the rest of the year, will prove a valuable addition to Saddleworth’s calendar.

Dates are Sundays August 3, September 7, October 5, November 2 and December 7.

Interested stallholders should get in touch via info@saddleworthmarina.co.uk to apply.