New music and UK tour for acclaimed Dukinfield singer

A SINGER-SONGWRITER from Dukinfield who has recently returned from performing at Glastonbury and in the United States is embarking on a tour of the UK.

Acclaimed folk-Americana artist Chloe Jones has also just released some new music to stir the soul.

Among her tour dates, the 32-year-old will be playing upstairs at The Holmfirth Tavern on Thursday, July 31, from 7pm.

Tickets can be bought online for £13 – which includes a 50p booking fee – here:

https://www.fatsoma.com/e/wuth8gej/chloe-jones-uk-tour-holmfirth-tavern

Two days earlier, she will be singing to a sold-out crowd at The Castle Hotel in Manchester.

Chloe began public singing when she performed in the lead role of a school musical of Blood Brothers at Astley Sports College.

From then, she went on to study Musical Theatre at drama school and, since graduating with her degree around 10 years ago, Chloe has worked as a musician in the industry.

Her songs often reflect her love of literature and travel, weaving together tales of personal journeys and foreign landscapes – drawing comparisons to icons like Joni Mitchell and Brandi Carlile.

Chloe recently celebrated a top 10 hit in the UK Official Country Album Charts and has been recognised with multiple certificates and awards from the UK Songwriting Contest.

She has been nominated for Best Female Vocalist at the British Country Music Association (BCMA) Awards and, in 2019, made her TV debut on the BBC’s The Voice UK.

Her musical career has also led to her sharing the stage with music icons such as Sting, Adam Levine, and Daughtry in global singing competitions, as well as playing at The British Country Music Festival, Edinburgh Fringe and various folk festivals across the country.

This summer, Chloe made her debut performing at the renowned Glastonbury Festival and she has wowed audiences onboard luxury cruises with her theatre show.

Following the release of her Extended Play (EP) called ‘A Shore To Circle Back To’ and UK tour this month, Chloe will continue recording with producer James Wyatt at a Chester studio as she works towards her debut album, due to be released in late 2026.