Saddleworth rugby league star Zach Eckersley presents shirt to former school

SADDLEWORTH School has a new item for its wall of fame after former pupil Zach Eckersley became a Wembley wonder.

For the Springhead-based Wigan Warriors rugby league star has donated a signed shirt after starring in their Challenge Cup final win.

Eckersley scored a try as his side defeated Warrington Wolves – whose team contained Grasscroft’s Josh Thewlis – 18-8.

And he went back to where it all began to present the Diggle school with a memento, which will now take pride of place.

He also took time out of his busy training schedule to give a motivational talk to the Year 10 rugby team on what it takes to become a professional player.

That coincided with their encounter with Brooksbank School of Halifax, West Yorkshire, which they drew 22-22.

And Year 10 student Ollie Knox received a match ball signed by him after a player of the game performance, which saw him score two tries, along with Charlie Fallows, who also kicked three successful conversions from four attempts.

Zach’s shirt will now be framed and added to the PE wall of fame.

Speaking after his final heroics, Eckersley told Saddleworth Independent: “It’s a bit surreal. When I started the year, I didn’t expect to be playing at Wembley.

“When it came up as a try, I was just buzzing. You obviously dream about scoring tries at the best stadiums in the world like Wembley, so it’s a dream come true.

“I was just excited, looking forward to it, but nervous as well, which is understandable. It was my fifth appearance and my first Challenge Cup appearance.

“But the main thing was just to relax. I knew when the game started, I’d come into my own.”

