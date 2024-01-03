Mossley venue unveils latest musical line-up

A MOSSLEY arts centre which has recently stepped up its live music offering has revealed what it has lined up for the first quarter of the new year.

The Vale’s programme for January to April 2024 will include a mix of familiar faces and extraterrestrial ones.

Getting the calendar year off to a brilliant start will be Kyla Brox Band on Saturday, January 27, with tickets already selling fast.

The blues legend and Mossley local cut her teeth in her late father Victor Brox’s band and she was named Best Female Vocalist at the European Blues Awards.

Her 2019 album Pain & Glory was nominated for best album in both the European and UK Blues Awards and her new album, Live at Köniz Castle, was released in September this year and is available to buy at The Vale.

Then on February 17, intergalactic travellers and festival favourites HENGE will touch down with a sci-fi themed rave, playing a self-titled whole new genre of music – called cosmic dross.

Acclaimed folk duo The Brothers Gillespie will take to the stage for the first time on March 16.

Brothers James and Sam have travelled far and wide with their music, which often describes relationships with wild places. They found their sound growing up in the fells and valleys of Northumberland.

And on April 27, the Micklehurst Road venue will welcome back Ríoghnach Connolly & Honeyfeet, who last played at the venue in 2021.

BBC Radio 2 Folk Singer of the Year winner Ríoghnach’s taste for musical adventure is eclectic. Along with her companion players, as Honeyfeet, they collectively drive a broad terrain of musical textures from abstract protest songs to foot tapping and floor thumping dance rhythms.

Johnny Clifford, programming manager at The Vale, said: “Four shows, four very different acts. What unites them is The Vale guarantee of quality, excellence and musicianship.

“Our January to April programme is just the start. Watch this space to find out the rest of an out-of-this-world musical line-up for the rest of the year.”

