Motorists face more time without using Saddleworth car park

DRIVERS will not be able to use a popular car park on Saddleworth’s border for weeks beyond its original reopening date as work at nearby reservoirs goes on.

The facility next to Brun Clough reservoir, at the A62 and the boundary with Kirklees, was originally scheduled to reopen on November 30.

But that date on the sign has been covered over and a new one placed on cones stating February 28 – a delay of three months.

And the Canal and River Trust says the push back is because of works at nearby Swellands and Black Moss Reservoirs.

As they are a mile-and-a-half from the nearest road, the body has had to build an access track, followed by a programme of essential repairs and creation of a new overflow spillway at Swellands.

The trust says: “This will allow vehicles to carry essential equipment and supplies to site for works in 2022/23 and will remain a vital access route for future dam inspections and routine essential maintenance.”

The car park will be levelled and re-stoned before it is used for phases two and three, which are scheduled to run for the majority of this year and next.

When asked by Saddleworth Independent, the Canal and River Trust said of the delay: “The local team has said there are no works planned for Brun Clough.

“The reason the car park has been delayed its reopening is due to ongoing work at Swellands/Black Moss.”

