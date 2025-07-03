Mountain rescue members out in force during action-packed month

IT’S not just help on the hills that Oldham Mountain Rescue Team (OMRT) provides.

Members from the Saddleworth-based operation have also had a busy month supporting events throughout the community.

The team were giving out much-needed water supplies to runners and walkers taking on the Trail Escape on June 21.

The 26-mile circular started close to Manchester city centre and took in various parts of Oldham and Tameside. The route reached the heady heights of Alphin Pike, where the team were stationed, before heading back to the city centre.

The crew, who are all volunteers, were also on hand at a pop-up ‘aid station’ for the Montane Spine Race Summer Series over a weekend, providing refreshments for the competitors as they passed through at Brun Clough.

Keeping to the great outdoors, the team helped to marshal the annual Eddie’s Revenge fell race at Crompton Moor, which passed without any incidents.

OMRT were also kept busy all day at Oldham Fire Station’s Open Day, chatting to visitors while they had a sit down in the team’s 4×4 off-road buggy.

Some team members also paid a visit to Mossley Cub Scouts and a Community Brew to engage with local residents.

The month of June was rounded off with the team’s annual social, giving members and their families a chance to relax and have fun – which included a rounders tournament.

OMRT is funded almost entirely by the generosity of public donations and provides a professional rescue service all year round, working alongside partners including the police, fire and ambulance services.

People can find out more about the team or make a donation at https://omrt.org