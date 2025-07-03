Outdoor sessions inspiring young nature lovers in Saddleworth

NEW family sessions aim to spark curiosity and connection with the outdoors and help little ones fall in love with nature.

Families across Saddleworth can enjoy a series of free and purposeful outdoor activities this summer at Dove Stone nature reserve.

Baby food manufacturer Ella’s Kitchen and conservation charity RSPB have launched a programme called Little Creators for Pollinators – a community initiative, which will run until October, designed to inspire the next generation to protect birds, bees and bugs.

Activities include seed bomb making, wildflower planting, apple pressing and imaginative “bee-less picnics” – all designed to help children learn about pollinators, the local environment, and how to care for nature while having fun outdoors.

The project is part of Ella Kitchen’s wider commitment to restoring 30 million sq ft of wildflower meadows across the UK, but locally it’s giving Saddleworth families a chance to connect with the landscape and play an active role in conservation at Dove Stone.

Led by an Outdoor Wellbeing Practitioner and guided by the Pathways to Nature Connection framework, the sessions offer a mix of imaginative play and practical activities.

Children will also create giant bee sculptures for Holmfirth Arts Festival and help restore pollinator habitats through activities, such as planting wildflowers and making seed bombs.

Chris Jenkins, Global Head of Impact at Ella’s Kitchen, said: “At Ella’s Kitchen, we believe every child deserves to grow up on a healthy planet that has plenty of food and is buzzing with life. We know that the more time children spend outdoors, the more likely they are to grow up caring for the world around them.”

Miriam Biran, RSPB’s Lead Project Officer at Dove Stone, added: “Little Creators for Pollinators builds on impactful wildflower restoration work already taking place at Dove Stone thanks to Ella’s Kitchen.

“So far, we have worked with the local community adding over 7,000 plug plants to enhance species-poor grassland at the reserve. This project will allow us to go even further to help our pollinators by raising awareness, planting more wildflowers, and inspiring children and families to take action for nature.”