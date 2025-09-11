Mountain Rescue reveal role in Uppermill emergency

MOUNTAIN Rescue personnel have revealed they were called to an Uppermill incident that sparked a large emergency services response.

Saddleworth Independent told how the village’s High Street found itself swamped by police, fire and ambulance vehicles on the morning of Monday, September 8.

Now Oldham Mountain Rescue Team (OMRT), based in nearby Greenfield, has told of its role after it was contacted by North West Ambulance Service (NWAS).

It was initially told a man had suffered a fall in a quarry near Uppermill. However, it was later established he was on a slope between Ladcastle Road and Den Lane.

An NWAS paramedic assessed the casualty prior to being placed by team members into one of OMRT’s vacuum mattresses, which provided full body immobilisation.

He was then carried on the team’s stretcher, with the assistance of NWAS and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, the short distance to a waiting ambulance before being taken to hospital.

OMRT had a busy morning on Monday, September 8 as it was contacted again by NWAS to assist with a female with an ankle injury at Tandle Hill Country Park.

A team member arrived on scene just after an ambulance crew from NWAS had assessed and splinted the leg.

While waiting for the team vehicle to arrive to assist with the extrication, personnel from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service arrived and managed to carry the casualty to the ambulance.

A total of 13 team members were involved for a total of two-and-a-half hours.