New Oldham Advice Service launched to help residents before problems reach crisis point 

A NEW, free advice service has launched across Oldham to help residents tackle money worries, debt, housing and benefits issues before they reach crisis point.

The Oldham Advice Service, which officially launched on Wednesday, is being delivered on behalf of Oldham Council by Citizens Advice and aims to provide confidential, impartial support through a single point of contact.

Funded by Oldham Council through the UK Government’s Crisis and Resilience Fund, the service has been created in response to the growing financial pressures facing households across the borough.

As the cost of energy, food and housing continues to affect many families, it is designed to ensure residents can access advice early, rather than waiting until problems become overwhelming.

Nationally, almost half of people who contact Citizens Advice for help with debt are already at crisis point. This aims to change that by encouraging residents to ask for help as soon as concerns arise.

Fran Lautman, assistant director of customer experience at Oldham Council, said: “When a resident calls us about a foodbank, supermarket or energy voucher, this is rarely the only thing going on in their life.

“One call can often sit alongside a wide range of other pressures they haven’t yet found the words or the confidence to raise.

“Citizens Advice are experts at building the kind of rapport that helps people open up about the full picture of what they are facing. That is exactly why we chose them as our partner. We want to get to those hidden pressures early without someone feeling embarrassed or overwhelmed before they have the chance to grow into something much harder to resolve.

“This service is about reaching people before crisis hits and linking them up with friendly local support, not just responding once it has.”

The Oldham Advice Service acts as a one-stop shop, offering support with money management, debt, negotiations with creditors, benefits entitlement and wider financial wellbeing.

Advisers will assess each person’s circumstances before either providing support directly or connecting them with other organisations across the borough.

Aly Darwin, director of advice and partnerships at Citizens Advice, said: “We know people often come to us when things feel overwhelming.

“Our job is to make sure getting help feels straightforward and human. We listen with care and respect and not like yet another system to battle through.”

The service has been designed around residents’ needs, with telephone advice available from 9am until 9pm, Monday to Friday, recognising that many people are unable to seek help during traditional office hours because of work or caring responsibilities.

Residents can also access drop-in and pre-booked appointments across the borough, alongside online information and support via WhatsApp.

Anyone looking for advice or support can visit the council’s ‘We Can Help’ webpage, call the Oldham Advice Service on 0800 033 4602 between 9am and 9pm on weekdays, or visit Citizens Advice at the Customer Service Centre in Spindles Shopping Centre, West Street, Oldham, between 10am and 4pm on weekdays.

Residents who are in a position to support others are also being encouraged to consider donating to Oldham Foodbank.