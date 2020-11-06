MP promotes doorstep tribute for Remembrance Sunday

DEBBIE Abrahams, MP for Oldham East and Saddleworth, who has laid a wreath at Oldham’s town centre war memorial, is calling for people to pay their own tribute on their doorsteps on Remembrance Sunday, at 11am, for the two minutes silence.

Debbie said: “Social distancing restrictions caused by Coronavirus, means the Royal British Legion are encouraging people across the UK to ensure Remembrance Sunday is still marked by taking part in remote and socially distanced activity, whether by watching a service on television or taking part in the two minute silence in their home or on their doorsteps.

“We are at war with Coronavirus, and we all have to observe the basic rules if we’re going to defeat the virus, but that doesn’t mean we can’t show our respect for all those who made the ultimate sacrifice during the many other wars we have fought to preserve our freedoms.”

