Murdered Saddleworth PC’s father honoured with MBE

THE FATHER of a policewoman who was murdered while on duty has been honoured with an MBE for the work he has done in her name.

Former Saddleworth school pupil PC Nicola Hughes was killed along with colleague Fiona Bone by notorious criminal Dale Cregan in Hattersley in September 2012.

Since then, dad Bryn set up the PC Nicola Hughes Memorial Fund to help young people under the age of 21 who have lost a close family member through a violent crime such as murder or manslaughter.

That work was recognised as he was awarded an MBE in the New Year’s Honours List, which his daughter, who came from Diggle, would have marked in her own way.

Mr Hughes, who lives in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, said: “I suppose it’s tinged with that bit of sadness as well because the only reason I’ve been nominated and been given the award was because of what happened to Nicola and the work I’ve done since then.

“It marks the 10-year anniversary so it’s quite a poignant way to mark it to be honest.

“I think Nicola would be proud. She would be very proud.

“But I think she’d be laughing. I think she’d buy me some PJs with a medal on it or something as well. She shared my sense of humour so she’d make some fun of it.”

Since setting up the fund, Bryn has been a pillar of support to any young person affected by violent crime.

He has previously written An Extraordinary Sacrifice, a book which charts his daughter’s life from the joy of her birth to the terrible circumstances of her death.

Nicola and Fiona are honoured by a memorial plaque close to the murder site, as well as other memorials.

And Bryn says the fund’s work will go on providing a legacy, adding: “I suppose in a way you carry on being a voice.

“You take up their message to people and to the public to say, ‘This is what we’ve lost, this is what they’ve lost.’

“They’ve lost their lives so we want to carry on doing what they’re doing and try to achieve something that they may not have done.

“So it’s important and it gives family something to hold on to, I suppose.

“Obviously if it’s a police officer that is murdered on duty or killed on duty, I think that affects you more, because it magnifies the dangers that they face every day.

“I think the message is just, ‘Remember the victims and the families that are left behind because there is no coming back from that.’”

Bryn is now planning to continue his work in 2023 by raising money, raising awareness and running another five marathons. In 2014, he ran one to the North Pole.

