Music, crafts and carnival fun to spring up in Mossley

A VIBRANT day of music, creativity and community spirit is set to return in Mossley.

Spring Up! is a seasonal celebration which is free and suitable for all the family to join in.

On Sunday, May 11, The Vale – in Vale Mill off Micklehurst Road – will host a packed programme of live music, interactive workshops, outdoor activities and hands-on craft sessions.

After a successful debut last year, the event – funded by the Paul Hamlyn Foundation – promises to be even bigger this year.

The day begins at 10am with a calming gong bath for ages 14 and up – a soothing, hour-long sound therapy session (bring your own mat or blanket).

From 10am to 1pm, visitors can also explore behind the scenes at Global Grooves’ Studio 2, where they’ll meet giant puppets including Ukrainian Carnival Queen Sofiya, her Caribbean sister Kaya, and the newest addition, Manny, an African-Caribbean character.

At 11am and 11.30am, stilt walking tasters with Full Stilt offer a thrilling challenge for those aged 12+ and at least 5ft tall. Places are free but must be booked on The Vale’s website in advance.

Children and families can enjoy a spring garden trail from 11.30am to 2pm, with craft stations offering simple take-home makes like willow bird houses and wind spirals. Everyone who completes the trail will receive a certificate and a chance to win a book prize.

Between midday and 1pm, the event picks up pace with a family open mic on a unique pedal-powered outdoor stage, where guests can sing or recite poetry, while others keep the energy flowing by pedalling. Nearby, little ones can flutter through the garden with Cabasa Carnival Arts or join a drumming and movement taster to find their carnival rhythm.

Indoor crafts from 10am to midday include mini puppet making, ideal for young artists looking for something to take home.

In the afternoon, The Vale’s regular Sunday Sessions transforms into a live music celebration running from 1pm to 5pm, headlined by the internationally acclaimed Manchester International Roots Orchestra (MIRO), performing from 4pm to 4.30pm. Their set blends Eastern European melodies, Middle Eastern percussion, South Asian Sufi chants and African gospel.

Other live acts include Mossley Ukulele Group (2pm to 2.30pm) and Purple Collective (3pm to 3.30pm).

The bar opens at 1pm and stays open until 5.30pm, serving Millstone ales, wines and soft drinks. Food options include Portuguese pastries from Maria Rita Patisserie, available from 10am to 12.30pm.

