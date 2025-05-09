Oldham-based county lines drug gang members jailed

FIVE MEN have been jailed for their roles in a county lines gang that used teenage runners and supplied illegal drugs using an organised phone line in Oldham.

During a six-month investigation, it is estimated five kilograms of Class A substances, with an estimated street value of £150,000, were distributed.

Now those behind the ‘Jay & Killer’ line have been locked up, with a sixth member yet to be sentenced.

A joint policing operation between Greater Manchester Police’s (GMP) force County Lines Team and its Oldham Complex Safeguarding Team uncovered thousands of flare messages being sent to contacts advertising crack and heroin.

On July 25, 2024, officers executed warrants at nine addresses across Oldham, Chadderton, Stalybridge and Rochdale and arrested six adults and two teenagers.

The two 14-year-old boys were recruited and used as drug runners for the gang. They were groomed by criminals and coerced to commit crimes and participate in risky behaviour.

All six defendants pleaded guilty at Manchester Crown Court in January, on the second day of what would otherwise have been a six-week trial. Now they have been sentenced.

Fahim Ahmod, the suspected controller of the line and of Laburnum Avenue, Chadderton, was sentenced to six years and one month in prison for supplying Class A drugs and two counts of arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation.

Ashley Cristelo, of Mottram Road in Stalybridge, was sentenced to four years and one month in prison for supplying Class A drugs, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and two counts of arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation.

Marley Nuttall-Coley, of Patterdale Close, Oldham, was sentenced to three years and one month in prison for supplying Class A drugs and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Destiny Idouzee, of Collingwood Way, Oldham, was sentenced to 27 months in prison for supplying Class A drugs.

Okasha Mumed, of Hallroyd Brow, Oldham, was sentenced to six years and one month in prison for supplying Class A drugs.

The sixth defendant will be sentenced on May 12.

Hearings will now be looked at under the Proceeds of Crime Act to seize any assets gained as a result of criminal activity.

Detective Inspector Andy Barrett, from GMP’s Oldham Complex Team, said: “All of these individuals are part of a system that preys on the vulnerable and brings nothing but misery to our communities.

“In our investigation, we identified two victims of child criminal exploitation, who were used as a commodity to help the gang make money, and to face the dangers on the streets that they didn’t have to. Our specialist partners agencies are now supporting them.

“Tackling organised crime and the violence and exploitation that accompanies county lines remains a priority for the force. We are working tirelessly to disrupt the offenders and take those responsible off the streets.

“If you have information about someone you suspect is involved in the supply of illegal drugs or are concerned about someone vulnerable to exploitation by these gangs please contact us.

“You can report information to the police on 101, via gmp.police.uk, or by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”