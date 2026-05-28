National Methodist Youth Brass Band brings busy Whit Friday schedule to Uppermill

THE ACCLAIMED National Methodist Youth Brass Band is returning to Uppermill with an exciting line-up of concerts and Whit Friday appearances.

Made up of talented young performers aged between 12 and their early twenties, the band is known for its high musical standards, energy and enthusiasm.

Their visit begins with a special family brass band concert, starting at 7.30pm, at Uppermill Methodist Church on Friday, May 29.

The band last performed in the church in 2013 and organisers are delighted to welcome them back to Saddleworth for the free concert.

It promises to be an enjoyable evening of modern brass music suitable for all ages and audiences can expect a varied programme showcasing the exciting and contemporary side of brass band music.

Members of the band will also join Uppermill Band on the Whit Friday Walks and contests on Friday, May 29.

And the following day they will lead and contribute to a special service at Uppermill Methodist Church on the morning of Sunday, May 31.

The service is open to everyone and offers another opportunity for the local community to enjoy the band’s music and celebrate the Whit weekend together.