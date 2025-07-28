National Theatre Live brings new Suzie Miller play to Delph

A SEARING examination of modern motherhood and masculinity takes centre stage in Delph thanks to National Theatre Live.

The film recording of the live National Theatre show ‘Inter Alia’ comes to the Millgate Arts Centre on September 19 and 20 at 7.30pm (cert 15).

The new play by Suzie Miller features Oscar-nominated Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl, Saltburn) as Jessica Parks, a smart Crown Court Judge at the top of her career.

Behind the robe, she is a karaoke fiend, a loving wife and a supportive parent. When an event threatens to throw her life completely off balance, can she hold her family upright?

Writer Suzie Miller and director Justin Martin reunite following their global phenomenon Prima Facie, with this searing examination of modern motherhood and masculinity.

To find out more and book tickets, visit the Millgate Arts Centre website.