That Wine Cellar serves up month-long birthday festival

GREAT wines, food and music will all be on the menu as That Wine Cellar in Delph hosts a month-long birthday festival in August.

Ian Howard, owner of the popular cosy tasting room and wine shop on King Street, has organised the festival to mark his milestone 40th birthday on August 22.

All are welcome to ‘That Wine Cellar Fest’ which will include live music sessions on Sundays, food from Master Chef winner Simon Wood, Crisp Night, and the Big Delph Wine Tasting.

Ian, also known as That Wine Fella, said: “As some of you know I turn another decade older in August and as my social scene is literally you guys I’m making a month of it with events, live music and returning legends.

“Chuck in National Prosecco Day (August 13) and a big Event for the first birthday of Delve (August 21), then I’d say it’s going to be a pretty fun month!

“My birthday is on the 22nd so come and have a drink with me!”

Top chef Simon Wood will serve up fantastically curated Michelin Star dishes on August 14, which will be paired with Ian’s wines. The first sitting is at 5.30pm (£65 per person) and the second sitting is at 8pm (£75 per person).

Then the Big Delph Wine Tasting on August 20 will offer a line-up of 30 wines from all over the world to taste at £1 a go. There will be complimentary paired nibbles and top sommeliers to answer any questions. Tickets cost £10 per person, with two-hour time slots of 5pm to 7pm and 7pm to 9pm.

The live music Sunday Sessions (2pm-5pm) will be first come, first served (no booking required) so turn up early to avoid disappointment.

For more information or to book onto the events, visit That Wine Cellar’s website or Facebook page.