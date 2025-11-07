National Theatre Live delivers entertaining ‘The Fifth Step’ to Delph

A CRITICALLY acclaimed and subversively funny new play is coming to the Millgate Arts Centre in Delph thanks to National Theatre Live.

‘The Fifth Step’ by David Ireland, directed by Finn den Hertog, will be shown as a film recording of a production in @sohoplace on London’s West End.

Audiences will get two opportunities to attend on Saturday, November 29 or Sunday, November 30.

Olivier Award-winner Jack Lowden (Slow Horses, Dunkirk) is joined by Emmy and BAFTA-winner Martin Freeman (The Hobbit, The Responder) in the provocative and entertaining show.

After years in the 12-step programme of Alcoholics Anonymous, James becomes a sponsor to newcomer Luka. The pair bond over black coffee, trade stories and build a fragile friendship out of their shared experiences.

But as Luka approaches step five – the moment of confession – dangerous truths emerge, threatening the trust on which both of their recoveries depend.

