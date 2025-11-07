Rugby legends – plus surprise guest – help Mahdlo with Tales from the Locker Room

OLDHAM paid tribute to many of its rugby league greats as Mahdlo Youth Zone echoed to Takes from the Locker Room.

Supporters were given the chance to go behind the scenes of the sport’s history at a sold-out event, hosted by Terry Flanagan MBE.

Speaking at the event, co-hosted by Kevin Fitzpatrick, were Barrie McDermott, Iestyn Harris, Mick Worrall, Mike Ford and the one non-Oldhamer, Tom Burgess.

Also supporting through video submissions were Kevin Sinfield and Paul Sculthorpe.

And another Oldham legend but from the footballing world, Paul Scholes, surprised the audience by sharing stories from the past and his experiences of being an athlete at the top level, as well as his involvement in playing against the Aussies for England.

It proved to be more than just a sports night. It was a celebration of local pride, teamwork and the power of sport to bring communities together.

All proceeds from the evening helps Mahdlo to continue to open its doors for young people across the community.

Whether it’s Guy Time – a dedicated space for young men to talk and build positive relationships, or inclusive sessions that make sure those with additional needs and disabilities are not left behind.

Mr Flanagan said about the event, which took place at Mahdlo’s base, on Sir Norman Stoller Way: “It was a fantastic night at Mahdlo.

“It’s always a privilege to share stories from the game, but even more so when it’s in support of the incredible work Mahdlo does for the young people of Oldham.

“Their impact on the community is something I’ve witnessed first-hand and I’d encourage anyone to help support a great cause.

“I’d like to say thank you to all our rugby legends, Paul Scholes, our generous sponsors M & C Risk Solutions, M. Swift Building Contractors and Amari Plastics.

“Last but not least, a huge thank you to all those who came to support the fantastic work that goes on at Mahdlo.”

The event was generously sponsored by M & C Risk Solutions, whose managing director Tony Morris added: “At M & C Risk Solutions, we believe in giving back to the communities that shape us.

“Supporting the Rugby Legends evening for Mahdlo was more than just sponsorship, it was a chance to help empower young people with the opportunities, guidance and confidence they need to thrive.

“As a team that values resilience, teamwork and commitment, both in business and on the field, we’re proud to stand alongside Mahdlo in making a lasting impact.”

Elizabeth Kershaw, events lead at Mahdlo, said: “What an incredible night we had!

“A massive thank you to everyone for coming, for Terry and Kevin for hosting, our sporting legends and to all those who donated the brilliant raffle prizes.

“Our next big fundraiser is the Mahdlo Ball on Saturday, March 21, tickets are now on sale so if anyone would like to get involved, please feel free to email me at fundraising@mahdloyz.org.”

For more information about Mahdlo Youth Zone, visit: https://www.mahdloyz.org.