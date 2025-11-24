New 20mph zones planned across Saddleworth and Oldham to tackle speeding hotspots

By Charlotte Hall – Local Democracy Reporter

SEVERAL new 20mph zones are set to be introduced on roads across Oldham — with Diggle and Springhead among the areas due to see major changes.

The new traffic orders aim to make a series of well-used “rat runs” safer, particularly around schools in Diggle, Springhead, Failsworth and Chadderton.

The schemes, approved by council officers via delegated decision at the end of October, will cost around £200,000 in total, mostly funded through grants earmarked for road-safety improvements.

Huddersfield Road, Diggle

Huddersfield Road is described as a key route connecting the village to surrounding areas, providing essential access for homes, businesses and public transport — and is also a long-standing speeding hotspot.

Highways officers found that more than 40% of drivers were travelling at 40–50mph on what is currently a 30mph road.

The new 20mph zone will include 22 roads, from Ambrose Crescent to St Aidan’s View. Six new speed cushions will be installed to target persistent speeding.

Cllr Garth Harkness said:

“The speed cushions will not be to everyone’s taste, but at present they’re a fair price to pay for reducing the speed of this road.”

The scheme will cost £37,120, with £21,290 covered by Redrow Homes, who are building new properties off the main road. The remainder will come from grants.

Cooper Street, Springhead

A vast new 20mph zone covering 53 roads will be introduced around Cooper Street, stretching from Kowsley Avenue to Beechfield Close. Residents are “fed up of racing cars”, according to local councillors.

Cooper Street is used as a rat run between the A62 and A669 and serves two schools and a nursery, making it particularly busy during school drop-off and pick-up times.

The scheme will cost £48,000.

Cllr Alicia Marland said:

“This is particularly important for the two schools and the nursery on Cooper Street, as many pedestrians are children and parents. A safe walking route and crossing place is vital.

Many residents have asked for something to be done to reduce speeding where they live. They are fed up of racing cars speeding around their streets.”

Of the 58 residents who responded to the consultation, 56 supported the plan, one objected and one had no comment.

Alder Road, Failsworth

Alder Road, which connects Lord Lane and Ashton Road East, carries significant vehicle and pedestrian traffic. The proposed 20mph zone will cover 20 roads, from Hibbert Crescent to Rings Close, helping create a safer route to Failsworth School on Brierley Avenue.

Cllr Pete Davis said he “absolutely” supported the scheme:

“It’s exactly what I asked for and will help bring the speed down on this busy road.”

The scheme will cost £24,000.

St Luke’s CofE Primary School, Chadderton

Officers have recommended introducing an Experimental Traffic Regulation Order (ETRO) around St Luke’s CofE Primary School, due to heavy congestion, poor driving standards and dangerous parking in nearby terraced streets.

The area is also affected by traffic from The Radclyffe School, with several streets becoming gridlocked during peak times, leaving residents unable to exit the area.

Under the proposed ETRO:

Unregistered vehicles will be banned from entering residential streets 8.15–9.15am and 2.45–3.45pm, Monday to Friday, during term time.

A new one-way system will be introduced on Buckley Street, George Street and part of Queens Road.

Entry from Hunt Lane will only be possible via Queens Road. Buckley Street and George Street will be no-entry.

Enforcement cameras will police the scheme.

An “exemption list” will allow access for residents, carers, teachers, nursery staff and blue badge holders.

After six months, the scheme will be reviewed to decide whether further changes are needed.

The total cost will be £91,658, with an annual maintenance cost of £6,256 if extended beyond a second year.