Redrow offers support to young athletes in Diggle

HOMEBUILDER Redrow is turning dreams into reality –on and off the field – by supporting an athletics team aiming for victory at next year’s Saddleworth Olympics.

Team Diggle has received a donation from Redrow, currently building at Broadstone Manor off Huddersfield Road, towards training and preparation for next year’s annual event.

The Saddleworth Olympics involves almost 800 children from the villages of Saddleworth, competing in 154 competitions across 13 different sporting disciplines including netball, swimming and athletics.

The games are held over two weeks, with 26 volunteer coaches taking the competition reins. One of those groups is Team Diggle, led by coach Tracy Buckley.

“We’re not aware of anything like it anywhere else in the country, so it’s something as a community we are hugely proud of,” said Tracy.

“It is a way of encouraging children of all ages to try new sports, meet new friends and engage in some healthy competition between the different villages.”

This year the games were opened by local rugby legend and former Saddleworth School pupil Kevin Sinfield, which saw Team Diggle leave with 228 winning medals and eight shields.

“Thank you to Redrow for this donation, which will go towards the hire of training facilities and equipment as well as the cost of our medal ceremony in October,” added Tracy.

Steve Jackson, regional sales director at Redrow, added: “It’s great to hear how this event brings the whole community together. We’re proud to offer our support to Team Diggle and wish them every success as they prepare for next year’s challenge!”

Broadstone Manor is an eight-acre development split into two parcels. It will eventually feature 70 properties with a selection of one, three, four and five-bedroom homes all built in natural stone.

