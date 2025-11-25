Saddleworth Round Table’s duvet donation brings warmth to local families

FAMILIES facing a tough winter will soon be sleeping a little easier, thanks to the kindness of Saddleworth Round Table.

The organisation has delivered two trolley loads of duvets to Oldham Warm Bank, in a bid to help households struggling with rising living costs.

The Round Table sourced the duvets with the help of Oldham’s Matalan store, which knocked £70 off the total cost to stretch the support even further.

Volunteers at Oldham Community Wardrobe – which oversees distribution – said the donation has arrived at a time when demand is growing sharply, with many people unable to afford essentials.

The duvets will now be distributed to vulnerable residents across the borough as soon as possible.

Saddleworth Round Table and Matalan Oldham both thanked the community for backing continuing efforts to keep people warm, safe and supported through the colder months.