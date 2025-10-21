Police visit Friezland Primary to share Halloween and Bonfire Night safety tips

PUPILS at Friezland Primary School received an important visit from GMP Saddleworth this week ahead of Halloween and Bonfire Night.

As part of Operation Treacle, PCSO Turley spoke to children about how to stay safe during the festivities, covering topics such as fireworks, trick-or-treating, and being considerate in the community.

Officers praised the pupils for their attentiveness and thoughtful questions throughout the session, saying they showed great awareness and understanding of how to enjoy the celebrations safely.