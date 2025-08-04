New chapter as Oldham’s Old Library set to return to public use

A NEW chapter is beginning as the Old Library is brought back to life as part of Oldham’s transformation.

Oldham Council is celebrating another major milestone in its Building a Better Oldham programme as the historic Old Library building on Union Street has officially been handed back by construction partner Tilbury Douglas.

The landmark Grade II-listed building has undergone extensive redevelopment and will soon reopen as a vibrant civic and cultural hub – bringing it back into public use for the first time since 2017.

Dating back to 1883, the 34,800 sq ft Old Library served as a cornerstone of community life for over 130 years before being replaced by the Oldham Library and Lifelong Learning Centre in 2006.

Now, under the Council’s huge regeneration plans, the Old Library has been sensitively restored, preserving its heritage features while improving energy efficiency and preparing it for modern use.

The revitalised building will feature a newly restored Council Chamber and Mayor’s Parlour, meeting rooms for civic and community use, studio spaces for Oldham Theatre Workshop to inspire the next generation of performers, a restored art gallery on the second floor, and newly landscaped gardens for residents to enjoy that will also host public events throughout the year.

Tilbury Douglas provided a tour of the building to Oldham Council Leader Councillor Arooj Shah, Chief Executive Shelley Kipling and the Mayor and Mayoress of Oldham Cllr Eddie Moores and his wife Kath with key council officials and representatives.

Cllr Shah said: “The Old Library has always held a special place in the heart of Oldham and is a symbol of opportunity and civic pride.

“I remember coming here with my family when I was younger, so it’s amazing to see it come back to life.”

“This renovation isn’t just about restoring bricks and mortar, it’s about restoring a sense of pride, place and possibility.”

“It will become a welcoming home for creativity, culture and connection—a space for our communities and partners to come together and make memories once again.

“The Old Library building has studio spaces for young people to create and perform, plus a gallery area to display some of Oldham’s best artwork.

“This will become the new home for democracy in Oldham, creating a new civic heart in the town centre.

“I am proud to have worked on such a memorable project and am excited to see residents take full advantage of this building once it is open.”

Martin Horne, Regional Director North West at Tilbury Douglas, said: “The restoration of the Oldham Old Library has been a landmark project, that not only reconnects the town with its civic heritage, but also highlights the strength, skill, and commitment of the team.

“Delivering projects of this nature requires more than technical expertise. It takes care, collaboration, and an absolute respect for the building’s character.

“I’m incredibly pleased with how our team rose to that challenge bringing together traditional craftsmanship with modern methods of construction breathe new life into the Old Library.

“My thanks goes to everyone involved for their professionalism, care, and pride in the work. It’s been a privilege to be part of restoring such an important piece of Oldham’s story.

“This momentous milestone is testament to Oldham Council’s commitment to safeguarding, restoring and ensuring the future sustainability of historical assets in Oldham for the benefit of future generations.”

This significant development is one of many being delivered as part of the council’s Building a Better Oldham vision, transforming key sites across the borough to create jobs and grow local businesses, provide opportunities to learn and gain new skills​ and improve health and wellbeing.