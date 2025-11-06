Saddleworth train passengers to get simpler fares structure

TRAIN passengers in Saddleworth will be among the first in the country to benefit from a simpler and more convenient fare scheme.

For the area will have just two prices – anytime and off peak – from December.

More than a dozen different rates are currently available for journeys on certain routes, including many which restrict customers to travelling on a particular service or with one train operating company.

But from Sunday, December 7, everyone who buys a ticket on the day they are travelling between two railway stations in Greater Manchester will have an easy choice.

The change will see more than half of journeys, 52 per cent, become cheaper. Of the 48 per cent that will increase, 85 per cent of those will go up by 20p or less.

Overall, the average fare in Greater Manchester will fall by 5.6 per cent and passengers travelling out during peak hours but returning off-peak will only pay for the cheaper leg, not a peak return.

Off-peak fares are valid from 9.30am to 4pm and from 6.30pm onwards on weekdays, and anytime at weekends and on bank holidays.

The change supports the long-term ambition to create a fully integrated Bee Network, with contactless Pay As You Go travel to follow in phases from December 2026 to 2028.

A Greater Manchester Combined Authority statement said: “This is the first step towards an integrated rail, tram and bus network, a long-held ambition for the region and a key milestone in Greater Manchester’s devolution and transport reform journey.

“While this marks an important shift in fares bought on the day of travel, it is important to highlight that advance tickets and season tickets will still be available to customers who want to buy tickets before the day they travel.

“Advance tickets will still be available online and through apps, and at station ticket offices.”

Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) is working with the government and the rail industry to bring services and stations into the Bee Network to deliver a fully joined-up public transport system for the area.

In March 2025, tap and go payments were launched across Greater Manchester’s Bee Network, with capped fares across its buses and trams – giving passengers more flexibility.

TfGM is now looking to expand daily and weekly fare caps to also include train travel.

The announcement of simplified fares in Greater Manchester follows landmark legislation in parliament to establish Great British Railways (GBR).

The government said the Railways Bill will empower GBR to bring fares and ticketing into the 21st century, making travel more flexible and simpler.

The new system has not been implemented to increase revenues for train operating companies.

Alex Hornby, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “Customers tell us that buying railway tickets has become too complicated and the fare system needs to change.

“That’s why we’re looking forward to introducing these new fares in Greater Manchester, which will make train travel much simpler, provide customers with more choice about which services they travel on and stop thousands from overpaying for their journeys.

“Of course, we will have our colleagues on hand to help customers get to grips with the new tickets and we will be welcoming and listening to all feedback to ensure they work for everyone.”

TransPennine Express (TPE) services between Stockport and Manchester, Manchester and Stalybridge and Manchester and Manchester Airport will be included in the fare reform.

Darren Higgins, commercial director at TPE, added: “We’re pleased to support the introduction of simpler fares across Greater Manchester, which will make rail travel easier for our customers.

“This change, which affects several key TPE routes, including services to and from Manchester Airport, will help customers to avoid overpaying for everyday journeys.”

Rail Minister Lord Peter Hendy, said: “We know the current labyrinth of fares and prices can be confusing, and fixing that is crucial to rebuilding trust in our railways and encouraging more people to take the train.

“Across the UK, we’re driving forward a programme of fare reforms – introducing simpler ticketing, expanding digital and contactless options, and laying the foundations for Great British Railways to deliver a better service for passengers.”

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, said: “For too long, confusion around the complicated web of tickets has been a barrier to people choosing the train.

“In December, Greater Manchester will be the one of the first city region’s outside London to get a simple set of on-the-day fares – vital progress in making rail travel easier, fairer and more accessible for everyone.

“We’ve seen that making public transport more affordable and simpler boosts passenger numbers, with more people than ever boarding our yellow buses and integrated tap and go payments with our tram network.

“These simpler fares are a stepping stone to bringing rail into the Bee Network in December 2026, joining up trains with buses, trams and active travel for an integrated public transport system like those enjoyed by other global cities.”