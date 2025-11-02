Saddleworth coffee shop on the market – eight months after opening

A SADDLEWORTH café bar is back up for sale, less than a year after opening.

Bloc, on Uppermill’s High Street, has been a success since its unit was taken on by the Holmfirth-based business.

However, a change in family circumstances means the decision has been taken to place it back on the market.

Co-owner Eoin O’Brien and wife Maddy’s expected arrival has brought the call.

A spokesperson for Bloc said: “After what has been a fantastic opening eight months at Uppermill, we have made the decision to put our Uppermill location on the market.

“As many of you will know, we’re expecting a baby and as our family grows, we’ve made the decision to sell one of our cafe locations so we can focus our time and energy where it matters most.

“It’s been an amazing journey running both cafés, and we’re so grateful for all the support from our wonderful customers and community.

“If you’d like more information about the sale or know someone who might be interested, please get in touch — we’d love to chat.”

Bloc took on what was known as Fika and opened in March 2025. Since then, it has proved a welcome addition to Uppermill’s burgeoning café and coffee shop scene.

And as things stand, any interest appears to be being handled through the firm, which is run by Mr O’Brien and family members.