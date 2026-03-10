New documentary charts Frank Rothwell’s record-breaking Atlantic rows

FLAT cap. Small boat. Big flippin’ ocean. That’s the verdict of a new documentary charting the daring exploits of a Greenfield businessman rowing solo across the Atlantic Ocean.

‘Oldham Man and The Sea’ delves into the story of Frank Rothwell who took on the 3,000-mile voyage first in 2021 and then again in 2024, raising thousands of pounds for charity.

Frank, Chair of Oldham Athletic Football Club, set a Guinness World Record as the oldest person to row across the Atlantic after his first challenge – and then beat it three years later to become the oldest person, at 73, to row across any ocean.

He completed the race in 64 days, 7 hours and 53 minutes and was reunited with his wife of 53 years, Judith, and family in Antigua.

Film makers spent several months with Frank filming preparations for his second row, and the documentary is directed by Colin Offland and Marc Ingham, and made by Journeyman Pictures.

You can watch the documentary for yourself at The Millgate Arts Centre in Delph on Saturday, March 28, followed by a Q&A session with Frank, hosted by Saddleworth Film Society.

At the time, Frank said: “Completing the 3,000-mile race – what a feeling! To be back with my soulmate of 53-years after two months is really special.”

The grandfather set off from La Gomera on December 13, 2023 with the aim of raising money and awareness for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

So far, he has raised more than £260,000 and counting – on top of the £1.1 million he raised for the charity the first time he completed the challenge.

This is a cause close to Frank’s heart, having lost his brother-in-law and best friend to the condition.

Frank added: “Rowing across the Atlantic Ocean on my own has been the hardest thing I’ve ever done, and I’ve done a lot!

“A year ago, I was deciding whether I would take on this epic row for the second time, but I knew I would regret not taking the opportunity to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

“We all want to help make a difference in the world, and I’ve found something I can do.

“If nothing changes, one in two of us will be directly affected by dementia. We will either develop the condition ourselves, care for someone with it, or both.

“As the UK’s leading dementia research charity, Alzheimer’s Research UK is striving to find a cure by revolutionising the way dementia is treated, diagnosed, and prevented.”

Frank named his boat ‘For A Cure’, to reflect the charity’s mission.

Tickets for the documentary (cert 12) showing cost £10 and are available online. All proceeds will go towards Oldham charities.