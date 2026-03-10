New generator to give Saddleworth community groups more power

SADDLEWORTH’S community groups can now power up after the purchase of a new generator.

Mayor of Austerlands, Paul Sykes, decided the equipment was needed for events like fairs and shows.

Now after local borough Councillors donated funds towards its purchase, it will be made available to other organisations in the area.

Mr Sykes said “It is important for community groups to not work in isolation as we are all working in a similar way to raise vital funds, improve our communities and the lives of those who live in the area.

“So I saw there was an opportunity to do more for each other and went ahead and bought a generator which other residents’ groups can use for their fairs, fun days or any other event which they may be holding.

“I contacted each of the Saddleworth Councillors and many have contributed towards this generator, and it is now hoped that all Saddleworth groups will benefit.”

Two Councillors who contributed towards the generator are Saddleworth North’s Garth Harkness and Saddleworth West and Lees’ Alicia Marland.

Liberal Democrat Cllr Marland said: “I have attended many outdoor functions across Saddleworth and I’m certain many residents’ groups or community associations will benefit from borrowing this generator, so I was happy to contribute.”

Parish Councillor Michael Powell added: “it is a practical solution for the Saddleworth parish as it is a mobile generator and can be easily transported in car and then wheeled into place – even in a field or on rough ground.

“I would encourage other residents’ groups to contact the Scouthead and Austerlands group if they would like to borrow it.

“They meet at the Spinners Arms in Springhead on the first Wednesday of each month at 8pm.”